Apple Releases Safari 14.1.2 Update for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave

Apple today released a new Safari 14.1.2 update that's available for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.



The update likely includes important security fixes, but Apple has yet to outline what these fixes might be.

New Safari updates are normally introduced alongside new macOS updates for the current version of macOS and security updates for older versions of macOS, but the Safari 14.1.2 update is available on its own and Apple has not yet released macOS Big Sur 11.5.

The Safari update can be downloaded by going to System Preferences and clicking on the Software Update section.

We'll update this article when Apple provides details on the security fixes.