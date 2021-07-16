Some Apple Stores Decorated in Flag Colors to Celebrate New International Apple Watch Bands
Apple has decorated some of its retail stores around the world with a series of colorful stripes that are designed to celebrate the International Collection of Apple Watch bands that were released in June.
Several photos of the decorated Apple Store locations have been shared on Twitter, showing off stripes in different country colors. Both the new Apple Watch bands and the striped Apple Store decorations come ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games that are set to begin in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23. Apple Stores in Japan, Italy, the U.S., and other countries are featuring the new design.
#AppleWatchInternationalCollection #AppleAventura pic.twitter.com/OluKAfGs7p — Storeteller (@storetellee) July 16, 2021
Ieri alcuni dei migliori Apple Store del mondo hanno celebrato i Cinturini Internazionali della Apple Watch International Collection con delle decorazioni speciali.#Apple #AppleStore #AppleWatch #AppleWatchInternationalCollection #AppleBlog #AppleNews pic.twitter.com/QEAZIFVhRq — Vittorio (@Vittorino1806) July 16, 2021
Apple Watch International Collection: Kurz vor Beginn der Olympischen Spiele setzt Apple die limitierten Armbänder in Tokio farbenfroh in Szene. | Fotos via @news_mynavi_jp und @engadgetjp #AppleWatchBands #Apple新宿 #AppleShinjuku pic.twitter.com/aE3hgH1RwB — Storeteller (@storetellee) July 15, 2021
Apple's International Collection features Apple Watch bands dedicated to the following countries:
- Australia
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Russia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- United States
Bands are priced at $49.99 each and feature the same design and materials as other Sport Loop options. Apple has also made matching watch faces available.
