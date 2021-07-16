Some Apple Stores Decorated in Flag Colors to Celebrate New International Apple Watch Bands

Apple has decorated some of its retail stores around the world with a series of colorful stripes that are designed to celebrate the International Collection of Apple Watch bands that were released in June.

Image via Storetellee

Several photos of the decorated Apple Store locations have been shared on Twitter, showing off stripes in different country colors. Both the new Apple Watch bands and the striped Apple Store decorations come ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games that are set to begin in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23. Apple Stores in Japan, Italy, the U.S., and other countries are featuring the new design.

Apple Watch International Collection: Kurz vor Beginn der Olympischen Spiele setzt Apple die limitierten Armbänder in Tokio farbenfroh in Szene. | Fotos via @news_mynavi_jp und @engadgetjp #AppleWatchBands #Apple新宿 #AppleShinjuku pic.twitter.com/aE3hgH1RwB — Storeteller (@storetellee) July 15, 2021

Apple's International Collection features Apple Watch bands dedicated to the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

United States

Bands are priced at $49.99 each and feature the same design and materials as other Sport Loop options. Apple has also made matching watch faces available.