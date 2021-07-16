Some Apple Stores Decorated in Flag Colors to Celebrate New International Apple Watch Bands

by

Apple has decorated some of its retail stores around the world with a series of colorful stripes that are designed to celebrate the International Collection of Apple Watch bands that were released in June.

apple stores international colors

Image via Storetellee

Several photos of the decorated Apple Store locations have been shared on Twitter, showing off stripes in different country colors. Both the new Apple Watch bands and the striped Apple Store decorations come ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games that are set to begin in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23. Apple Stores in Japan, Italy, the U.S., and other countries are featuring the new design.

Apple's International Collection features Apple Watch bands dedicated to the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • China
  • Denmark
  • France
  • Germany
  • Great Britain
  • Greece
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Russia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • United States

Bands are priced at $49.99 each and feature the same design and materials as other Sport Loop options. Apple has also made matching watch faces available.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 12:32 pm
Love the decoration. Who’s ready to watch the Olympics? ?️‍?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpmurray Avatar
rpmurray
47 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Shouldn't this be moved to "political"?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Young Turk Avatar
Young Turk
40 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Did they fly the red, white and blue on July 4th?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 12:35 pm
I see the Great Britain 44mm band is still sold out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
1 hour ago at 12:42 pm
The pandemic is over!

/s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

