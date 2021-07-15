Next Emoji Candidates Include Melting Face, Saluting Face, Coral, Bird's Nest, Biting Lip, Troll, Bubbles and More

New emojis are added to iOS devices on a near-yearly basis, with Apple adopting the characters voted on and approved by the Unicode Consortium on the regular.

Image via Emojipedia

The Unicode Consortium is now working on the list of emojis that will be added in the Emoji 14 update, and Emojipedia has details on what we can expect with mockups of what the emoji might look like.

New face emoji include melting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, saluting face, dotted line face, face with diagonal mouth, and face holding back tears.

There are several new skin tones that are proposed for emoji like palm up hand, heart hands, handshake, person with crown, pregnant person, and more, along with several miscellaneous items.

Troll, coral, lotus flower, empty nest, nest with eggs, beans, pouring liquid, biting lip, jar, playground slide, wheel, ring buoy, hamsa, mirror ball, low battery, crutch, x-ray, bubbles, ID card, and heavy equals sign may all make it into the next iOS emoji update after the final candidates are decided upon in September.

Image via Emojipedia

Emoji candidates are not finalized and will not be finalized until later this year, so that means that while these are on the draft list, they may not make it into the final version of Emoji 14. That said, most draft candidates are accepted.

All of the images are just designs that Emojipedia is guessing at, and each operating system maker (like Apple) will have their own custom designs.

Emoji 14 has been under development for some time and has been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis. After the final emoji candidates are decided on, smartphone makers will begin using them in late 2021 and 2022. There's a good chance that we won't see Apple adopt these new emoji until 2022 as there's often a delay of several months before new emojis make it onto iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

World Emoji Day is coming up on July 17th, and in the past, Apple has given us insight into its future emoji plans in celebration of the day. Apple last added new emoji in April with the iOS 14.5 update.