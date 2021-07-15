Amazon is knocking down the price of the 64GB and 256GB 2020 iPad Air in its newest sales today, including a new all-time low price on the latter model.

ipad air arrive featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, you can get this tablet for $539.00, down from $599.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked on this model, and it's available in four colors.

$60 OFF
iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $539.00

A better deal can be found on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, which has hit $639.00 in Rose Gold, down from $749.00. All other colors are priced at $699.00, making the sale on the Rose Gold model the best deal we've tracked to date for this version of the iPad Air.

$110 OFF
iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $639.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

