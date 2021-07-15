Amazon is knocking down the price of the 64GB and 256GB 2020 iPad Air in its newest sales today, including a new all-time low price on the latter model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, you can get this tablet for $539.00, down from $599.00. This is the second-best price that we've ever tracked on this model, and it's available in four colors.

A better deal can be found on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, which has hit $639.00 in Rose Gold, down from $749.00. All other colors are priced at $699.00, making the sale on the Rose Gold model the best deal we've tracked to date for this version of the iPad Air.

