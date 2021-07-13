iPhone Periscope Camera Patent Granted Ahead of Rumored 2022 or 2023 Debut

by

Apple has been granted a broad patent for a periscope camera system, which is rumored to be coming to the iPhone for the first time as soon as next year.

Huawei P30 Pro periscope camera cross section
The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, is simply titled "Folded camera," and was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Periscope camera systems attempt to address the problem of internal size constraints inside a smartphone that can limit image quality. The patent explains:

The advent of small, mobile multipurpose devices such as smartphones and tablet or pad devices has resulted in a need for high-resolution, small form factor cameras that are lightweight, compact, and capable of capturing high resolution, high quality images at low F-numbers for integration in the devices... Thus, a challenge from an optical system design point of view is to provide an imaging lens system that is capable of capturing high brightness, high resolution images under the physical constraints imposed by small form factor cameras.

With folded camera optics, light absorbed by the image sensor is bent or "folded," allowing for increased optical zoom and improved image quality while maintaining a compact lens design appropriate for smartphones. The patent describes some of these advantages, saying that "the prisms provide a "folded" optical axis for the camera, for example to reduce the Z-height of the camera."

Periscope technology would allow for significantly increased optical zoom on iPhones, well beyond the current 2x and 2.5x limits on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. Huawei's P40 Pro+ smartphone, for example, features a periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom.

apple folded camera patent
Apple's folded camera system includes two light folding elements, such as prisms, and an independent lens system located between the two light folding elements. This lens system includes an aperture stop and a lens stack. The lens system may be moved independently of the light folding elements to provide autofocus and optical image stabilization.

The shapes, materials, and arrangements of the refractive lens elements in the lens stack may be selected to capture high resolution, high quality images while providing a sufficiently long back focal length to accommodate the second prism.

The first ‌iPhone‌ models featuring a periscope camera lens system are expected to arrive in 2022 or 2023. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that the technology would come to the ‌iPhone‌ in 2022, but has since revised his expectation to say 2023. Other reports, such as from The Elec, have maintained that the periscope camera will arrive on at least some iPhone models in 2022.

Apple was initially said to have run into trouble developing its own periscope camera system because much of the technology is guarded by other patents, and thus was looking to purchase the components from the patent holders instead. Samsung, for example, owns the "ball-type actuator" technology used in many periscope lenses.

The granting of this patent may indicate that Apple had found a way to get around the reach of existing patents by developing its own technology with two light folding prisms, where only one prism would normally be used. This may avoid the need to license or buy components from patent holders while retaining the advantages of a periscope system.

Nevertheless, the patent serves as yet another indication that Apple is advancing its plans to bring a periscope camera to the ‌iPhone‌ to improve image quality and optical zoom capability, as well as potentially reduce the need for a rear camera bump.

Tag: patent

Top Rated Comments

SkyRom Avatar
SkyRom
28 minutes ago at 07:18 am
As a US Navy submarine Veteran I can confirm the urgent need for iPhones with periscopes ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Digital Dude Avatar
Digital Dude
24 minutes ago at 07:21 am

Patent Troll litigation activated in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ....
Well, if Apple tries to rip off the android six with a similar technology this Fall, then yeah, maybe. ?‍♂️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StupidOpinion Avatar
StupidOpinion
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am

Hopefully no one steals this patent before Apple puts it out on the market.
why would you want that? patents literally screw the consumers. ideally, you want no patent to ever exist.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
36 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Massive upgrade! Can’t wait what Apple will bring. People will be blown away.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiRez Avatar
HiRez
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Would really be great to have something like a true portrait lens in the 75-105mm equivalent available without a weird hump or clip-on accessory.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpmurray Avatar
rpmurray
29 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Patent Troll litigation activated in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

macbook pro facetime camera 2

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Rumored to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Sunday July 11, 2021 4:53 am PDT by
The upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam, compared to the current 720p "FaceTime HD" camera in Apple's latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, according to a leaker who goes by the name "Dylandkt." In a tweet, the leaker says that the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be receiving "an updated, improved 1080p webcam" alongside the "...
Read Full Article201 comments
Top Stories 66 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday July 10, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The mid-year rumor season is in full swing, with this week seeing a host of reports about not only the upcoming iPhone 13 but also next year's "iPhone 14," as well as the 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro. There's also some controversy over a Facebook-commissioned study showing that preinstalled apps from Apple and Google dominate usage on their respective...
Read Full Article23 comments
iphone 13 dummy model lineup

Here's What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like

Monday July 12, 2021 10:54 am PDT by
Apple's 2021 iPhone models aren't expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we've been seeing for months now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We have dummy models of...
Read Full Article126 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

Kuo: Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Still on Track for Mass Production in Third Quarter

Thursday July 8, 2021 10:03 pm PDT by
Apple is still on track to begin mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in the third quarter of this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note obtained by MacRumors. Several reports have pinned the third quarter of the year as a timeframe for when Apple could release the new MacBook Pros. DigiTimes had previously pinned...
Read Full Article92 comments
ios wifi settings

Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Patches Bug That Disables iPhone's Ability to Connect to Wi-Fi

Friday July 9, 2021 9:32 am PDT by
The latest beta for iOS and iPadOS 14.7, released to developers this week, patches a bug that disabled an iPhone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi if a user connected to a specific Wi-Fi network with the name "%p%s%s%s%s%n." In his latest video rounding up the latest changes in the beta, YouTuber Zollotech found that the update has silently patched the bug that caused an iPhone to become unable...
Read Full Article15 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature 27 inch text 1

Gurman: Larger Apple Silicon iMac 'En Route,' May Feature More Powerful 'M2X' Chip

Monday July 12, 2021 2:24 am PDT by
A larger redesigned, Apple silicon-powered iMac to replace the current 27-inch Intel model is still "en route," according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest instalment of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the fact that Apple recently increased the screen size for the smaller iMac from 21.5 to 24 inches suggests to him that the 27-inch model could see an equivalent...
Read Full Article130 comments
maxresdefault

Apple's New 'In the Dark' iPhone 12 Pro Ad Highlights Night Mode

Friday July 9, 2021 2:41 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new "In the Dark" ad focusing on the Night mode feature that's available in the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The spot focuses on night mode selfies, showing a man taking photos of himself in various low lighting situations. "Now you can take amazing selfies in the dark," reads the tagline of video, which also uses the song "In The Dark" by YG. Night...
Read Full Article52 comments
regent street apple

Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute

Monday July 12, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are "commercially unacceptable" (via This is Money). UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7 billion for using "standardized" smartphone technology in its devices. Last...
Read Full Article176 comments
iphone 12 pro lidar scanner video

Leaker: LiDAR Scanner to Remain Exclusive to iPhone 13 'Pro' Models This Year

Monday July 12, 2021 4:17 am PDT by
Apple looks increasingly unlikely to expand its LiDAR Scanner to the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year, despite some rumors to the contrary. The LiDAR Scanner is a small sensor that uses 3D sensing to measure the distance to surrounding objects up to five meters away. This technology allows for enhanced augmented reality experiences and other unique capabilities, such as the ability to measur...
Read Full Article40 comments
maxresdefault

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

Thursday July 8, 2021 11:27 am PDT by
Apple in June unveiled new Beats Studio Buds, which are $149 noise cancelling earbuds that are stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some key differences between the AirPods Pro and the Beats Studio Buds that make them unique for different use cases, so we thought we'd compare them in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article56 comments