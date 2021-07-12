Today we're kicking off the week with a brand new exclusive deal for our readers, in partnership with accessory maker Satechi. With this sale, you can use the code MAC30 to take 30 percent off Satechi's Trio Wireless Charging Pad and Quatro Wireless Power Bank.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This makes the Trio Wireless Charging Pad cost $84.00, down from $119.99. This accessory is a rectangular Qi mat that is designed to charge the latest iPhones, AirPods, and includes a charging puck for the Apple Watch.

For the second Satechi accessory, you can get the Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $70.00, down from $99.99. This 10,000 mAh portable charger includes a charging puck for the Apple Watch on its face, as well as a hotspot for Qi charging. There is also one regular USB-A port and USB-C port for fast charging an iPhone.

You'll have until next Monday, July 19 at midnight eastern time to use the special code MAC30 and get 30 percent off these two accessories. Satechi also supports free shipping in the United States for any order over $40, which applies to both products.

