AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max

by

AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month.

ATT new 2016 logo featured
Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access high-speed data regardless of how much data they've used.

AT&T Unlimited Elite previously included 100GB of premium data, after which AT&T would temporarily slow data speeds at times of peak usage.

AT&T is also increasing mobile hotspot data from 30GB to 40GB, so Unlimited Elite customers can use more data when tethered. HBO Max, which is included in the Unlimited Elite plan, can now be streamed in 4K resolution.

Additionally, AT&T is building in ActiveArmor security, which is designed to automatically block fraud calls and notify users of spam risk alerts.

The Unlimited Elite plan includes unlimited talk and text, 5G access, unlimited texting to more than 120 countries, and six months of Stadia Pro access. These new features will be automatically rolling out to all Unlimited Elite customers this week.

dohspc Avatar
dohspc
31 minutes ago at 04:00 pm
Thank You AT&T!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aibo Avatar
aibo
29 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
Wow, removing limits on their "Unlimited" plans. What a genius idea.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gene731 Avatar
gene731
17 minutes ago at 04:14 pm

More good news! And, as usual, without a doubt…there will be people complaining
Always. I don’t see how a lot of people make it through the day. My head would explode from complaining so much.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
17 minutes ago at 04:14 pm
In before people try to explain the word unlimited.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
