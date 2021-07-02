EU Competition Chief Tells Apple Not to Use Privacy as a Shield Against Competition

by

In ongoing antitrust discussions about App Store competition, Apple has maintained that allowing users to install apps outside of the ‌App Store‌ would have dire privacy consequences, but European Union digital competition chief Margrethe Vestager said today that Apple must not use privacy excuses to limit competition.

app store blue banner
In an interview with Reuters, Vestager said that privacy and security are of "paramount importance," but she does not believe that customers would be sacrificing security when sideloading an app.

The important thing here is, of course, that it's not a shield against competition, because I think customers will not give up neither security nor privacy if they use another app store or if they sideload.

Vestager has been working on the Digital Markets Act in Europe, which would require Apple to let iPhone and iPad users download apps from third-party App Stores or from the internet. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in June that the proposed rules around sideloading apps would destroy the security of the ‌iPhone‌ and the privacy initiatives that have been built into the ‌App Store‌.

On the topic of the DMA, Vestager said that she is open to changes, and that she believes it is possible to "find solutions," but it is likely that Apple will continue to fight heavily against alternate app stores or sideloading apps.

Vestager also said that she supports Apple's recent App Tracking Transparency privacy changes and has no issue with the functionality because it's an option available to everyone.

As I have said, I think actually several times, that it is a good thing when providers give us the service that we can easily set our preferences if we want to be tracked outside the use of an app or not as long as it's the same condition for everyone. So far, we have no reason to believe that this is not the case for Apple.

Should the Digital Markets Act go on to become law, Apple will have to make major changes to its ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ platform to accommodate the requirement to allow for non-App Store apps. Apple is also facing similar legislation in the United States, with U.S. House lawmakers in June introducing antitrust bills that would result in major changes to the tech industry if passed.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, European Union, antitrust

Top Rated Comments

DNichter Avatar
DNichter
1 hour ago at 10:15 am
"I think customers will not give up neither security nor privacy if they use another app store or if they sideload."

This is pretty laughable. Of course there is more risk to both security and privacy if you are side loading apps. That doesn't mean something bad will happen, but there is more risk - clearly.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 10:14 am
Apple is trying to protect it's consumers data... Not sure what is wrong with that.

Look what happened to ruthless Facebook.

PRIVACY will always be Apple's number one PRIORITY, No matter what happens. It in one of the main core values.

Find another excuse Chief! Perhaps, review this webpage/report that might help you not to go after our human rights, over this long 4th of July weekend :)

https://www.apple.com/legal/transparency/pdf/requests-2020-H1-en.pdf

https://www.apple.com/privacy/

10 Years ago... Steve jobs thoughts on privacy. iPhone 4 days...

Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DelayedGratificationGene Avatar
DelayedGratificationGene
56 minutes ago at 10:20 am
This is just absolute nonsense. No govt official anywhere is making any sense at all. They are all over the place with their accusations, beliefs and reasoning. Everyone is starting to realize that the political officials behind this anti trust push are essentially clueless.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
35 minutes ago at 10:41 am

I really don’t understand all the counter arguments.

Nobody will be forced to use alternative app stores so your data will not be compromised if you don’t use this option.

That what this all this is about. Giving users a choice. Just like you can basically buy every product out there in other stores at different priced and sales. Sometimes it seems people over here all have a large quantity of Apple stock. Cause all this is about profit. Nothing else.
Users already have a choice. iOS (closed) or Android (open)

This move would essentially eliminate choice by removing the only closed system on the market and forcing everyone to be open and vulnerable.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
49 minutes ago at 10:27 am
These morons are trying to undo Apple’s layers of protections one by one, to great detriment for the consumer.

Also, they’re actively trying to limit consumer’s choice, by forcing everyone into the insecure Android paradigm.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
37 minutes ago at 10:39 am

Or you can continue to use Apple's iOS app store exclusively. No one is forcing you to sideload apps
There will be apps that will force you to sideload if the option is available. Don't be ignorant in thinking that there aren't a handful of popular apps that will jump at the chance to be outside of Apple's control if given the option. If sideloading is made to be an allowable option it will be impossible to stick exclusively to the App Store unless you are someone who barely uses your phone for anything.

I'd rather Android lovers not ruin my choice to run a phone OS that protects my privacy and security by not allowing sideloading.

Sideloading on iOS is the death of true freedom of choice.

No one is forced to use or develop for iOS. They do so knowing full well of Apple's requirements and restrictions. If they don't like it then they can go to Android or not develop for iOS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article82 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article152 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article276 comments
iphone 13 duan rui2

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

Tuesday June 29, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series. The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13...
Read Full Article71 comments
airpods pro in case

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the...
Read Full Article57 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Pulse Oximetry Company Masimo Wants the Apple Watch Series 6 Banned

Wednesday June 30, 2021 9:55 am PDT by
Medical device company Masimo is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over several of the health capabilities available in the Apple Watch, and now Masimo wants the Apple Watch Series 6 banned, reports Bloomberg. Masimo today filed a new patent infringement lawsuit with the United States International Trade Commission, which asks the ITC to halt imports of the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article118 comments
Apple Watch ID Feature

Apple's Kevin Lynch Explains How IDs Will Work on Apple Watch in watchOS 8

Monday June 28, 2021 1:10 pm PDT by
With the iOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates, Apple is allowing U.S. users to add their state ID cards or driver's licenses to the Wallet app, alleviating the need for a physical ID card to be carried. Apple's VP of Technology, Kevin Lynch, oversees much of the Apple Watch's design and he recently did an interview with Yahoo Finance to explain how it works and the plans that Apple has for the...
Read Full Article140 comments
os x mountain lion macs 16x9 2

Apple Makes OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Free to Download

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:19 pm PDT by
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld. Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates. As of last week, these updates no...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone and LG V60 Swap Feature

Apple Attempts to Incentivize LG Smartphone Users to Switch to iPhone Following LG Handset Business Shutdown

Wednesday June 30, 2021 6:46 am PDT by
Apple is now keen on utilizing LG's recent shutdown of its smartphone business by adding several flagship LG smartphones to its list of eligible Android devices that can be traded for credit towards a new iPhone purchase. Apple today added some LG smartphones to its list of devices eligible for trade-in towards a new iPhone, including the LG G8 ThinQ for up to $70, the LG V40 ThinQ for up to ...
Read Full Article19 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Reportedly Storing Over 8 Million Terabytes of iCloud Data on Google Servers

Tuesday June 29, 2021 7:07 am PDT by
Apple has dramatically increased the amount of iCloud user data it stores on Google Cloud, according to The Information. The report claims Apple now has over eight million terabytes of data stored on Google's servers. As of mid-May, Apple was reportedly on track to spend around $300 million on Google cloud storage services this year, which would represent an increase of roughly 50% from all...
Read Full Article233 comments