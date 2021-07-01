Apple Card Rumored to Face 'Oppo Card' Competitor

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo appears to be preparing "Oppo Card" as a rival to Apple Card, following similar moves by Apple competitors Google, Samsung, and Huawei.



According to Chinese trademark filings seen by DroidMaze, Oppo has filed to trademark "Oppo Card." The trademark is filed under international classifications, meaning that the company hopes to use the "Oppo Card" brand overseas.

Apple released the ‌Apple Card‌ in 2019 as a credit card that is linked to Apple Pay and built directly into the Wallet app. Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs for the card, which is optimized for ‌‌Apple Pay‌‌ but will still work like a traditional credit card for all of your transactions. ‌Apple Card‌ also offers a number of features such as Daily Cash, spending tracking, purchase notifications, an engraved titanium physical card, and more.

Following the launch of ‌Apple Card‌, leaked images showed that Google was developing its own physical and virtual debit card in partnership with banks in the United States, featuring the ability to add or remove funds from the card after connecting a bank account.



Last year, Samsung launched "Samsung Pay Card" in the captive market of the UK, where ‌Apple Card‌ is currently unavailable, with a comparable offering of cashback, instant spend notifications, and software integration. Huawei has also launched "Huawei Card," featuring a very similar model to ‌Apple Card‌ with a physical and virtual card, cashback, and other perks.

Given the increasing number of smart card options from major tech companies, it is likely that Oppo Card will seek to compete with cashback and software integrations, but little else is known about the finance product at this early stage.