Leaked Images Reveal Google Working on Apple Cash Card Competitor

Leaked images obtained by TechCrunch show that Google is developing its own debit card offering in partnership with banks in the United States.

The debit card would be available in both virtual and physical formats for making purchases. The leaked screenshots reveal that users would be able to add or remove funds from the card after connecting a bank account, with a fingerprint and PIN for account security. Users would also have a virtual card number and CVC code for online or in-app payments.



As a debit card, the so-called Google Card would not be a full-fledged Apple Card competitor, but it would have many similarities. Google's card would be more similar to the Apple Cash card, which is effectively a bank account-linked debit card in the Wallet app that allows users to send and receive money with Apple Pay.



The physical Google Card could look quite similar to the ‌Apple Card‌ based on the image above, although it might not be representative of the final design.

It is unclear when Google plans to launch its card.