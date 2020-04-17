Leaked Images Reveal Google Working on Apple Cash Card Competitor
Leaked images obtained by TechCrunch show that Google is developing its own debit card offering in partnership with banks in the United States.
The debit card would be available in both virtual and physical formats for making purchases. The leaked screenshots reveal that users would be able to add or remove funds from the card after connecting a bank account, with a fingerprint and PIN for account security. Users would also have a virtual card number and CVC code for online or in-app payments.
As a debit card, the so-called Google Card would not be a full-fledged Apple Card competitor, but it would have many similarities. Google's card would be more similar to the Apple Cash card, which is effectively a bank account-linked debit card in the Wallet app that allows users to send and receive money with Apple Pay.
The physical Google Card could look quite similar to the Apple Card based on the image above, although it might not be representative of the final design.
It is unclear when Google plans to launch its card.
For those that don't remember. Back in 2013 Google had a MasterCard backed debit card (physical and Virtual) that did the same thing.
To be fair, Google has tried pay cards a few times. I just have a hard time investing resources towards google products because they flip-flop all of the damn time. How many different "official" messaging apps have their tried?!
Is there a single thing Google doesn't copy?
It's embarassing to see this non-innovation from the richest tech company in the world.
Actually, Google did it first, but it never really took off.
So...another case of Apple showing how things should be done after another company tries it and fails?
