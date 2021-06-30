Apple Adds 2015 12-Inch Retina MacBook to Vintage Products List

Apple now considers the 2015 version of the 12-inch MacBook to be vintage, and has added the machine to its vintage products list as of today.



The 12-inch MacBook, also known as the "Retina MacBook," was meant to be a smaller, lighter version of the MacBook Air, and it was equipped with an Intel Core M processor. It was the smallest Mac with a Retina display, and it also featured a fanless design.

Apple continued updating the 12-inch MacBook in 2016 and 2017, but ultimately discontinued it in 2019 in favor of the updated ‌MacBook Air‌ with Retina display as the two machines were quite similar. When it was available, the 12-inch MacBook was priced at $1,299.

For most vintage products, the designation means that they're no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or from Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple does offer extended repairs of select vintage products. Devices are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago.