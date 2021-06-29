Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the third macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.5 may be a more minor update focusing on under-the-hood performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.4 update. No new features were found in the first three betas.