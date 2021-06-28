YouTube TV Gains Support for 4K Streaming and 5.1 Surround Sound

Google today announced the launch of a new "4K Plus" plan for YouTube TV subscribers, which will allow for streaming in 4K on a compatible TV and set-top box.



Along with 4K streaming, the 4K Plus option includes an option to download shows for watching offline and unlimited streaming when connected to home WiFi.

4K Plus is priced at an additional $19.99 per month on top of the standard YouTube TV streaming price, which starts at $65. That means subscribers can expect to pay $85 per month to watch YouTube TV in 4K, though Google is offering a promotion.

New users can get a one-month free trial and then will pay $9.99 per month for a year, after which the price will increase to $19.99 per month.

For all YouTube TV subscribers, Google is adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities, which will start rolling out to select devices "in the coming weeks." YouTube TV 4K Plus is available for customers starting today, with the feature accessible under membership settings on any browser.