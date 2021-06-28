YouTube TV Gains Support for 4K Streaming and 5.1 Surround Sound

by

Google today announced the launch of a new "4K Plus" plan for YouTube TV subscribers, which will allow for streaming in 4K on a compatible TV and set-top box.

youtube tv 4k
Along with 4K streaming, the 4K Plus option includes an option to download shows for watching offline and unlimited streaming when connected to home WiFi.

4K Plus is priced at an additional $19.99 per month on top of the standard YouTube TV streaming price, which starts at $65. That means subscribers can expect to pay $85 per month to watch YouTube TV in 4K, though Google is offering a promotion.

New users can get a one-month free trial and then will pay $9.99 per month for a year, after which the price will increase to $19.99 per month.

For all YouTube TV subscribers, Google is adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities, which will start rolling out to select devices "in the coming weeks." YouTube TV 4K Plus is available for customers starting today, with the feature accessible under membership settings on any browser.

Tags: Google, YouTube TV

Top Rated Comments

HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
40 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Yikes. and they wonder why people pirate content.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deckard666 Avatar
deckard666
47 minutes ago at 09:59 am
I thought apple was expensive !
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TallGuyGT Avatar
TallGuyGT
44 minutes ago at 10:02 am
What would they stream at 4K? Aren’t all networks on cable still 720p / 1080p?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kjvmartin Avatar
kjvmartin
45 minutes ago at 10:01 am
I don't get it. Youtube TV is basically Cable TV over streaming. What content on Cable TV is 4k?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
42 minutes ago at 10:03 am
$20, extra?! $20?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kerplunknet Avatar
kerplunknet
46 minutes ago at 09:59 am
This is ridiculous. $20/month for 5.1 audio.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
