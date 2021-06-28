Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens

The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors.



Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, autofocus on the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and Pro Max will help deliver crisper and sharper images, regardless of the distance a specific subject is from the lens. Kuo has previously stated that the ‌iPhone 13‌ will feature several other camera improvements, including improved low-light performance.

Looking more long-term, Kuo today shared additional information on the iPhone 14, destined for 2022. According to Kuo, while autofocus on the ‌iPhone 13‌ ultra-wide camera will be limited to the high-end Pro models only, Apple plans to expand autofocus for the ultra-wide camera to all four models of the iPhone 14 lineup.