Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature Improved Ultra Wide Camera With Autofocus, Compared to Current Fixed-Focus Lens
The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, compared to the current fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 12 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in an investors note obtained by MacRumors.
Compared to the current fixed-focus lens on the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 12 lineup, autofocus on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will help deliver crisper and sharper images, regardless of the distance a specific subject is from the lens. Kuo has previously stated that the iPhone 13 will feature several other camera improvements, including improved low-light performance.
Looking more long-term, Kuo today shared additional information on the iPhone 14, destined for 2022. According to Kuo, while autofocus on the iPhone 13 ultra-wide camera will be limited to the high-end Pro models only, Apple plans to expand autofocus for the ultra-wide camera to all four models of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Don’t know why they didn’t put telephoto on regular phones. Do others actually use ultra wide lens a lot?
Whether or not people are excited by the 13 series or not, I definitely don't think foldable phones are the future. I think seeing regular minor year over year improvements is the way of the future. Any more crazy "innovation" and you are going to end up with something weird and unpractical. I like the rectangular slab design, with squared off edges.
It reminds me of the curved TV fad that has already died way down. Everyone wanted a curved TV until they didn't.