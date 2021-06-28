B&H Photo is hosting a new limited time sale this week, with notable discounts on Bluetooth headphones, photography equipment, charging accessories, and more. This sale will last through Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 PM EDT.

The "Mega Deal Zone" sale is divided into the following categories: photography, video, lighting, computers, pro audio, mobile & entertainment, surveillance, and optics. Popular items on sale include JBL speakers, Beats headphones, TP-Link routers, Apple's previous generation Mac mini, and more.

For the Beats Flex sale, you can get these headphones in Smoke Gray for $39.99, down from $49.99. There's a wide sale on Beats Flex this week, so you'll find a similar price on these headphones at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.



You can see the full sale, and browse hundreds of more items on sale, on B&H Photo's website.