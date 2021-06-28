B&H Photo is hosting a new limited time sale this week, with notable discounts on Bluetooth headphones, photography equipment, charging accessories, and more. This sale will last through Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 PM EDT.
The "Mega Deal Zone" sale is divided into the following categories: photography, video, lighting, computers, pro audio, mobile & entertainment, surveillance, and optics. Popular items on sale include JBL speakers, Beats headphones, TP-Link routers, Apple's previous generation Mac mini, and more.
For the Beats Flex sale, you can get these headphones in Smoke Gray for $39.99, down from $49.99. There's a wide sale on Beats Flex this week, so you'll find a similar price on these headphones at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
- Beats Flex Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $39.99, down from $49.99
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $109.95, down from $179.95
- TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router (Refurbished) - $29.99, down from $59.99
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus AC2200 Smart Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack, Refurbished) - $134.95, down from $279.95
- Mac mini (2018, 256GB) - $529.00, down from $799.00
You can see the full sale, and browse hundreds of more items on sale, on B&H Photo's website.