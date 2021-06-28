Apple TV+ Epic Saga 'Foundation' Based on Isaac Asimov's Best-Selling Novels Premieres September 24

Apple TV+ today announced that the 10-episode first season of science fiction series "Foundation" will premiere globally on September 24 with the release of the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.



Based on the best-selling novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple says "Foundation" is an epic saga chronicling a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

"Foundation" stars Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

Apple released a new trailer for "Foundation" alongside today's announcement:

The first-ever on-screen adaptation of Asimov's iconic, award-winning novel series is executive produced by David S. Goyer, who is best known for writing the screenplays to several superhero films, such as "Batman Begins" and "Man of Steel."

"In the decades since the 'Foundation' series first saw print, Asimov's prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now," said Goyer. "Growing up, I devoured 'Foundation' and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen – but a feature film didn't seem big enough to embrace the ambition. Thanks to the broader landscape of streaming and a valuable partnership with Apple and Skydance, we are able to bring the series to the screen in a way that truly does it justice."

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, with a free seven-day trial available.