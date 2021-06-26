Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July

by

Adobe this week reminded customers that its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps will no longer be available for download on iOS and Android starting July 19. Adobe plans to stop supporting the apps for existing users on January 10, 2022.

adobe photoshop sketch ipad
In a support document, Adobe said users can easily migrate to its Fresco app, which combines many Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw drawing and painting tools. All projects created in Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch will be automatically migrated to Fresco after a user signs into the app with their Adobe ID email address.

Existing users can continue to use Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw after July 19, with all artwork and projects remaining available, but Adobe said it will not add any new features or updates to the apps once they are discontinued.

Adobe Fresco first launched on the iPad in 2019 and expanded to the iPhone last year. The app is free on the App Store, with premium features available for $9.99.

jonnyb098
jonnyb098
1 day ago at 04:15 pm
Once again…..good riddance. Having 65 apps is stupid and useless. And Adobe is playing a severe case of catch-up.
Score: 16 Votes
ajfahey
ajfahey
20 hours ago at 08:16 pm
Wow! A new way to create revenue. Discontinue an old app people paid for and release a new one that they have to buy if they want to do the same thing.
Score: 14 Votes
JetLaw
JetLaw
23 hours ago at 04:44 pm
Adobe is even worse than Microsoft when it comes to having an inscrutable lineup of applications, services, and odd bundles of both.
Score: 13 Votes
richinaus
richinaus
22 hours ago at 05:34 pm

Adobe is even worse than Microsoft when it comes to having an inscrutable lineup of applications, services, and odd bundles of both.
Cant stand either company but use both on a daily basis.

Autodesk stands head and shoulders above them all though in terms of rorting their customer.

I am trying to escape MS, Adobe and Autodesk, and can see the way, but it is very difficult in a professional world where these companies dominate.
Score: 7 Votes
RadioHedgeFund
RadioHedgeFund
16 hours ago at 11:39 pm
Why people continue to pay Adobe money when Pixelmator exists I’ll never know. As soon as the original came out for 10.4 Tiger I ditched Photoshop. I find it much more intuitive.

Now if only I could find a good grid-based vector drawing app for iPad so I can build laser cutting plans….
Score: 4 Votes
AppliedVisual
AppliedVisual
15 hours ago at 12:32 am
I’m down to my last seat of Adobe CC and I will NOT be renewing it when my annual subscription comes due. I’m finally at a point with existing projects and clients where I can finally move away from it. With Pixelmator, Affinity‘s apps and Amadine, I have no more use for Adobe. I do all my video editing / finishing with FCPX & Resolve. Adobe is going to need to rethink their business model if they want me back and I know lots of pros who have been jumping ship the same way. They lost me when they forced the subscription model several years back and I know all the promises were hollow. I just couldn’t ditch them until now. Finally. I have legit not loaded an Adobe app since November. Good riddance.
Score: 3 Votes
