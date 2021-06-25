Video: Belkin's Soundform Connect Adds AirPlay 2 to Your Existing Speakers

Last month, Belkin introduced the Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2, letting users turn their traditional speakers into AirPlay 2-enabled devices.

MacRumors videographer Dan has now had a chance to spend some time with the accessory, so check out our latest video for a look at the setup process, using standalone speakers via ‌AirPlay‌, and integrating those speakers into a whole-home setup with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 speakers.

Physical setup is dead simple, with a USB-C port on one side for power and both optical and 3.5mm analog audio out jacks on the other side, letting you easily connect it to your existing powered speakers, receiver, or amplifier.

As is to be expected with ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices, software setup is simple, with the Home app walking you through the process to get the dongle added to your existing home configuration. Once that's done, it's just a simple matter of selecting it as your audio output destination on your iOS or Mac device.

With ‌AirPlay‌ 2, you can use your newly connected speakers as part of a multi-room setup incorporating other speakers like HomePods, with audio output being synced across all speakers.

Integration with the Home app also gives you the ability to incorporate your speakers into scenes and other automations.

The Soundform Connect Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 is priced at $99.99, so it's not exactly cheap, but if you got a nice sound system that lacks ‌AirPlay‌ support, this adapter can add some very useful functionality.