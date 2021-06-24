Apple Fitness+ Getting New 'Time to Walk' Episodes and More Next Week

Apple today announced it will be releasing new "Time to Walk" episodes for Apple Fitness+ subscribers starting June 28.



"Time to Walk" launched in January and features audio stories from influential people that Apple Watch users can listen to with AirPods or other wireless headphones while walking. The episodes are automatically downloaded to the Apple Watch with an Apple Fitness+ subscription, and users can start an episode directly from the Workout app.

Starting June 28, users can listen to an episode from "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez, who talks about learning resilience from her dad and how she built confidence in everything from her body image to feeling part of a community.

Additional episodes coming next week will feature guests such as Olympic gold medalist boxer Anthony Joshua, supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell, writer and actor Stephen Fry, CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and others.



On June 28, Apple Fitness+ will also be getting a new "Artist Spotlight" series, where the entire playlist for a workout is dedicated to a single music artist, starting with Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga. Apple said new workouts featuring each artist will appear in Apple Fitness+ every Monday for four weeks.

Last, Apple Fitness+ will be getting a new series of workouts from renowned fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins. On June 28, seven workouts with Jenkins focusing on high-intensity interval training and strength will be available.

Apple Fitness+ launched in December 2020, providing subscribers with access to a library of workout videos in the Fitness app, with new content added on a weekly basis. The service integrates personal metrics such as heart rate from the Apple Watch to motivate users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout.

Apple Fitness+ is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. After a one-month trial, the service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the United States.