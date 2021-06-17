Anker today is hosting a Gold Box deal on Amazon, including sales that reach up to 43 percent off original prices. Like other Gold Box sales, this one will only last for one day, so be sure to check out the deals below before they expire later today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find discounts on portable batteries, wall chargers, USB-C accessories, a wireless charger, and a pack of Lightning cables. If you're planning to travel over the summer, Anker's sale today has a solid deal on the PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh and PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh portable batteries, available for just $17.99 and $19.99, respectively.

