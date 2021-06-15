iPadOS 15: Files App Gains NTFS Support, Progress Indicator, and More

by

Apple in iPadOS 15 has added the ability to access NTFS-formatted media from within the Files app. The additional support for the Windows-related format, first discovered by YouTuber Steven Fjordstrøm, is read-only, so like on macOS you can't modify files stored on NTFS devices, but you can at least copy any data on them for working on elsewhere on your iPad.

files app ipados 15
The Files app has also gotten a new circular progress indicator to indicate the transfer of data when moving or copying files. Tapping the graphic opens a larger progress bar showing further details on the data transferred/remaining, the estimated time remaining, and the ability to cancel the transfer.

In another notable addition to the Files app, if you're using a mouse or trackpad, it's now possible to click-hold and drag a selection box over multiple files and folders to perform batch actions, such as compress, move, copy, and so on. Lastly, you can also now use Groups as a view option, so that files and folders are arranged on the screen in separate sections according to kind.

What do you think about the new additions to the Files app? Let us know in the comments. iPadOS 15 is currently going through beta testing with developers, with a public beta due out next month and an official release in the fall.

Top Rated Comments

Calle68 Avatar
Calle68
1 hour ago at 03:45 am
Good for year 1994!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 03:45 am
Compared to FileBrowser Pro, Transmit 5 or Forklift, the Files app is still far behind although these new improvements will probably be welcomed by some here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
falkon-engine Avatar
falkon-engine
31 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Nice, now add an unmount/eject media button so that users avoid file system corruption.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
29 minutes ago at 04:32 am
I wish the Files app and a way to click to download an entire directory tree in the iCloud Drive to be downloaded to local storage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
honglong1976 Avatar
honglong1976
1 hour ago at 03:46 am
Wonder if the files app will finally connect to a Time Capsule.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
54 minutes ago at 04:07 am

I didn‘t know those are available for IpadOS/iOS? Can`t seem to finde them on App Store
Sorry about that. When I made my comment I was thinking Mac even though the article is about iOS. FileBrowser Pro is iOS as well as Mac.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/filebrowser-professional/id854618029
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
