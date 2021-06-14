Some M1 iMac Models Shipping With Crooked Mountings

by

Some M1 iMacs appear to have a manufacturing defect that causes the display to be mounted on the stand in a way that's not perfectly aligned, leading to a crooked display.

m1 imac back
YouTuber iPhonedo over the weekend published a review of the ‌M1‌ iMac, and he found that his machine appeared to be tilted on one side, a mounting disparity that was visibly noticeable and proved with a ruler.


Another person on the Apple Support Communities also complained of a non-level display with a 1mm disparity between the right and the left sides of the display, and there was a third complaint on Reddit, with the person in that situation discovering the issue after watching iPhonedo's video.

Checked mine after watching this and it's also crooked.
Not to the degree of his, but not completely level either.
I'm outside of my return window and I can't take the time hit of not having a machine to work on for a month, but super disappointing that Apple of all companies is shipping units with such a glaring oversight.

Even our own orange ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌ that we ordered for testing appears to have a slightly crooked display. MacRumors videographer Dan had noticed the ‌iMac‌ was crooked and assumed it was a problem with his desk, but it appears that may not be the case.

There are seven screws holding the ‌iMac‌'s display to the mount, and the manufacturing issue does not appear to be user fixable.

Apple may opt to allow returns of crooked iMacs after the two week return window, but it appears to be a problem that's limited in scale at this time so we don't yet know how support staff will respond. Apple customers who purchase a new ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌ should check for a crooked display right when receiving a new machine so that it can be returned or swapped out within its two week return window to avoid having to try to get support from Apple.

So far there are only a handful of known iMacs with this manufacturing issue, but let us know in the comments below if you've had issues with the mounting on your ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌.

Top Rated Comments

AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
50 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Honestly, I barely even notice…



Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
51 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
An adjustable stand would have solved that haha
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
53 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
I'm just glad they came with a stand, and weren't an extra $1K.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
53 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
Of all the "gates" I wasn't expecting this....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
51 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Definitely A Slanted YouTube Review! :D
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SomeMacGuy Avatar
SomeMacGuy
44 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
My iMac G4 did this too. Is it too late to return it?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

