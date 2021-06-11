macOS Monterey Features Dedicated Password Section in System Preferences, Built-In Authenticator and More

macOS Monterey makes several improvements to password management, positioning iCloud Keychain as an ideal password service to replace third-party services like Lastpass and 1Password.

passwords system preferences
In System Preferences, there's a new "Passwords" section that houses all of your ‌iCloud‌ Keychain logins and passwords so they're easier to get to, edit, and manage. There's a similar Passwords section that's been on iOS for some time now, so now there's one streamlined way to access your passwords across Apple devices.

passwords monterey 2
Prior to now, passwords on Mac were accessible through the Preferences interface in Safari, but the System Preferences option is easier to find. As with the prior version of the feature, Safari will suggest passwords automatically and detect compromised passwords for you.

New in Monterey is an option to import and export passwords, so you can move your logins between ‌iCloud‌ Keychain and other password management apps. ‌iCloud‌ Keychain does not have as many entry fields as some password managers, but it supports username, password, and website data.

importing password monterey
There's also a built-in authenticator feature, which is coming to iOS and iPadOS 15 too. For sites and apps that use codes for two-factor authentication, you can store those codes right in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain and have them autofilled when you log in.

adding password monterey
Direct authenticator support will allow iPhone and Mac users to choose to use Apple's solution over third-party apps and software like Authy and Google Authenticator.

two factor verification monterey
Other smaller changes include an ‌iCloud‌ Passwords extension for autofilling saved ‌iCloud‌ Passwords in the Edge browser, which is handy for Windows users who need cross platform password access in the browser, plus there's a new ‌iCloud‌ Passwords app included with ‌iCloud‌ for Windows.

The ‌macOS Monterey‌ password changes are live now in the developer beta, with Apple planning to release a public beta in July before the software sees a public launch this fall.

spawnofbill
spawnofbill
1 day ago at 02:36 pm
Does... Does no one know about the Keychain Access app in the Utilities folder? It's been there since 10.5! It's synced to iCloud Keychain since day one.
Amazing Iceman
Amazing Iceman
1 day ago at 02:38 pm

What I would really like is for Apple to stop trying to force us to use 2 factor authorization.
If we don't want it, we don't want it. Get that stupid red dot off of System Preferences
2FA can make the difference on a hacking attempt. Some day you will appreciate it.
HeavenDynamic
HeavenDynamic
1 day ago at 02:34 pm
Much needed addition. Going to Safari preferences to see my passwords always felt like a 2010 experience.
Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
1 day ago at 02:33 pm
Still missing a couple of important things that 1Password has:

- Option to upload attachments that, for example, contain backup codes

- Generate passwords inside the new System Preferences section

Yeah, yeah, I know, you can do it inside Keychain Access app, but this article is not about Keychain Access app, it’s about the new System Preferences section.
Amacfa
Amacfa
23 hours ago at 03:10 pm
Does anyone actually use memoji’s? I was cool when it launched but now seems like a graveyard, yet it remains apples major focus….sigh
aorr
aorr
1 day ago at 02:49 pm

Much needed addition. Going to Safari preferences to see my passwords always felt like a 2010 experience.
I still access them through keychain. That’s a really antiquated way to go about it - at least it feels old.
