Amazon today is taking $49 off Apple's new 24-inch M1 iMac in two configurations. Sales start with the 7-core GPU with 256GB, priced at $1,249.99, down from $1,299.00. This sale is available in Blue and Silver.

imac m1 blue isolated 16x9 500kNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon previously was discounting this model down to around $1,258.99, making today's sale a new all-time low on this model of the M1 iMac. No other retailers are matching the sale as of writing, so you'll only find this deal on Amazon.

$49 OFF
M1 iMac (7-Core GPU, 256GB) for $1,249.99

In another new sale, Amazon is also offering $49 off the M1 iMac with the 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage, priced at $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00. These iMacs are sold directly from Amazon and both are available to ship today.

$49 OFF
M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) for $1,449.99

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

Top Rated Comments

Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
1 hour ago at 06:47 am
"All Time low prices" lol. These been out for like 2 minutes. Good to see these sales already though.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
the 12th Doctor Avatar
the 12th Doctor
48 minutes ago at 07:13 am
$49...........


......

WOW
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolbreeze2 Avatar
coolbreeze2
44 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Apple products are definitely superior and high quality; however, if a person can't afford the regular price of an iMac, $49 does not help.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
1 hour ago at 07:00 am


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

