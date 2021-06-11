MacBooks Running Windows Gain Improved Trackpad Support With Boot Camp Update

Apple this week released Boot Camp version 6.1.15 for users running Windows on a Mac, as noted in a Reddit post spotted by The Verge.



The update adds support for more precise trackpad gestures on MacBooks running Windows, including a single tap to click, tapping the lower-right corner to right-click, swiping down to scroll up, and various multi-touch gestures using three or four fingers.

Support for these precise trackpad gestures while running Windows is available on Macs with Apple's T2 chip, according to an Apple user guide.

Boot Camp allows Windows to boot natively on Intel-based Macs. The utility is not available on Macs with the M1 chip.