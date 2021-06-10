iOS 15 Allows You to Request Refunds for In-App Purchases Directly Within Apps

One small but useful new feature introduced in iOS 15 is the ability for customers to request refunds for in-app purchases directly within an app, rather than having to use the Report a Problem page on Apple's website.



Apple has introduced a new StoreKit API that allows developers to implement a "Request a Refund" option within their apps. Users can tap on this option, select a specific in-app purchase, identify the issue that prompted the refund request, and tap the Request Refund button. Once the request is submitted, customers will receive an email from Apple with an update on the status of their refund within 48 hours.

When requesting a refund within an app, customers still have the option to visit the Report a Problem page on Apple's website to check the status of claims.

‌iOS 15‌ is available now in beta for developers, and will be publicly released in the fall.