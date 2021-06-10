Amazon continues to offer a pair of deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, which we first began tracking over the Memorial Day weekend. This time around, we're also noticing matching prices at B&H Photo and Best Buy. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $329.00, down from $399.00, in the (Product)RED color option.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

While not an all-time low price, this is the most consistent deal on this model and the best online currently. Besides Amazon, you can also find this model of the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at Best Buy and B&H Photo.

Only the (Product)RED color is on sale at this price, and historically it's been one of the more popular discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 line. Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED is on sale for $359.00, down from $429.00. Again, this price is being matched at Best Buy and B&H Photo.

