Apple Updates Leadership Page With Memojis for Execs Ahead of WWDC

by

Ahead of WWDC, Apple has updated its official leadership site to show Memojis for all the key executives listed on the page. Similar avatars also now appear on executives' social media accounts, as the company prepares to preview new versions of its operating system software including iOS 15, which is expected to feature major updates to the Messages app.

wwdc 2021 memoji leadership
Apple has changed the profiles to Memojis on its leadership page once before. In 2018, Memoji avatars were used to celebrate World Emoji Day, the year that Memojis were an iPhone X feature coming in iOS 12. On that occasion, just the heads were replaced with Memojis, leaving the real shoulders in place.

This time around, the photos have been replaced wholesale with disembodied heads against dark backgrounds, reflecting the wider use of more advanced Memoji technology in Apple's WWDC 2021 promotional material.

Apple is holding a virtual keynote that will take place on Monday, June 7, with the event set to give us our first look at new operating system updates. We don't know a lot about this year's event, but everything that we're expecting to see based on rumors can be found in our dedicated roundup.

Apple plans to live stream the WWDC keynote on its website, the ‌Apple TV‌ app, and YouTube, but for those unable to watch, we'll be covering the event on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2021, iOS 15
Related Forums: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry, iOS 14

Top Rated Comments

HerbertDerb Avatar
HerbertDerb
2 hours ago at 03:09 am
I think Memojis are most useless thing ever. (Apparently i'm a boomer)
Score: 28 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
2 hours ago at 03:24 am
Can't innovate anymore, my ass!

You're going to see some AWESOMELY crafted memojis, taking advantage of the massive computing power of the M1 processor.

Just look at the contours of the hair and the beautiful shading of the skin tones. That's the neural engine at work, creating amazing facial expressions. We're so proud of our memojis here at Apple and we know you're going to love them too; all powered by the M1 processor.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iwan073 Avatar
iwan073
2 hours ago at 03:25 am

I think Memojis are most useless thing ever. (Apparently i'm a boomer)
I’m a boomer and I think Memoji’s are cool.
Apparently you’re just a grumpy potato
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Psychicbob Avatar
Psychicbob
2 hours ago at 03:10 am
Why don’t they just use their actual photos?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dazcox5181 Avatar
dazcox5181
2 hours ago at 03:08 am
Auto generated Memoji coming in iOS 15... which of course no one asked for but will be headline of WWDC....
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
2 hours ago at 03:09 am
Christ
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Launches WWDC 2021 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 7 Keynote

Tuesday June 1, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference that kicks off next Monday, today launching a YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. Apple's keynote event will take place on Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. In addition to live streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2021 keynote available through...
Read Full Article57 comments
wwdc 2021 details

WWDC is One Week Away: Five Steps to Get Ready

Monday May 31, 2021 11:16 am PDT by
We're just one week away from WWDC 2021, which kicks off next Monday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 11. Apple's annual developers conference will be an all-digital affair for the second year in a row due to public health measures, but it will still be an exciting week, with Apple expected to unveil iOS 15 and other new software updates. Ahead of WWDC, we've put together five steps to...
Read Full Article111 comments
apple developer app stickers

Apple Developer App Gains Lab Signups, Session Info, and New Stickers Ahead of WWDC Keynote

Tuesday June 1, 2021 11:23 am PDT by
Apple is continuing to prepare for the WWDC keynote thats set to take place on Monday, June 7, and has today updated its Developer app with new features ahead of the event. The update adds details on all of the pavilions, session videos, 1-on-1 labs, and coding and design challenges available as part of WWDC 2021, plus it introduces sign ups for the WWDC 2021 labs. There are also a series ...
Read Full Article34 comments
wwdc 2021 details

Apple Shares WWDC 2021 Schedule, Keynote Takes Place June 7 at 10:00 a.m PT

Monday May 24, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
Apple today officially announced the lineup for its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, which will kick off with the traditional keynote at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 7. The keynote will be streamed directly from Apple Park. Developers and Apple users will be able to watch on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. The ...
Read Full Article89 comments
apple music june 7 post

Apple Music Announces 'Special Event' Tomorrow, Immediately After WWDC Keynote

Sunday June 6, 2021 4:28 am PDT by
In a video posted on Apple Music, first spotted on Twitter, Apple is teasing a "special event" that will take place on June 7 at 12 p.m PT, two hours after the main WWDC keynote begins. Currently not on the WWDC schedule, this event is related to Spatial Audio for Apple Music, which Apple has said will launch later this month. Apple announced that Spatial Audio, powered by Dolby Atmos, will...
Read Full Article137 comments
WWDC 2021 Twitter Hashflag

WWDC 2021 Twitter Hashflag Goes Live

Tuesday June 1, 2021 9:43 pm PDT by
Ahead of the beginning of this year's WWDC, Apple has set out another marketing campaign on Twitter by enabling a special Twitter hashflag with the "#WWDC21" hashtag across the social network. This year's hashflag includes an icon resembling the thumbs-up Tapback effect from iMessage. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new hashflag will last until June 6, one day short...
Read Full Article19 comments
wwdc 2021 scholarship swag

WWDC 2021 Swag Begins Arriving to Swift Student Challenge Winners

Wednesday June 2, 2021 7:00 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced the winners of its Swift Student Challenge, and as promised, winners have started to receive WWDC 2021 swag as a prize. Here's a photo of the exclusive outerwear shared by the developer behind Chain Reaction Games: The annual Swift Student Challenge is a coding challenge that tasks students with creating an interactive scene in the Swift Playgrounds app. Apple...
Read Full Article18 comments
homeOS2

Apple 'homeOS' Mentioned in Job Listing Ahead of WWDC

Wednesday June 2, 2021 4:39 am PDT by
An Apple job listing has mentioned "homeOS," an otherwise never-before heard of Apple operating system, ahead of WWDC next week. Spotted by developer Javier Lacort, the Apple job listing for a Senior iOS Engineer in Apple Music explicitly mentions "homeOS" on two occasions, alongside Apple's other operating systems including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.You'll get to work with system engineers...
Read Full Article94 comments
apple accessibility features 2021

Apple Announces New Background Sounds, Apple Watch AssistiveTouch, and Eye-Tracking Accessibility Features

Wednesday May 19, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today announced the upcoming launch of several new accessibility features that are being added to its various products and services. Apple says that these options are designed for people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities, and showcase Apple's belief that accessibility is a human right. "At Apple, we've long felt that the world's best technology should respond to...
Read Full Article58 comments
wwdc 2021 details

App Store Leaks Unannounced Apple 'Mind' App, Suggests Tips and Contacts Coming to watchOS 8 at WWDC

Saturday June 5, 2021 3:35 pm PDT by
Less than 48 hours away from the start of WWDC, a new App Store leak suggests that Apple plans to announce a brand new "Mind" app across its different platforms, as well as the introduction of the standalone Tips and Contacts app for Apple Watch, presumably as part of the watchOS 8 update. The leak comes at the courtesy of developer Khaos Tian, who noticed that Apple accidentally updated the ...
Read Full Article79 comments