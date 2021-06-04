The Great Courses Signature Collection Now Available Through Apple TV Channels

The Great Courses Signature Collection is the latest video subscription service to be made available through Apple TV Channels.



Previously only available through Amazon and Roku, The Great Courses Signature Collection offers access to over 200 of The Great Courses' latest video courses taught by leading U.S. professors. Categories include history, better living, science and mathematics, and literature and learning.

Apple introduced the Channels feature in early 2019, providing a way for ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ users to subscribe to standalone services directly in the TV app. There is a growing selection of Channels available, including CBS All Access, Showtime, Epix, Starz, Cinemax, AMC+, and more.

The Great Courses Signature Collection is available now in the U.S. via the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku for $7.99 per month. There is also a seven-day free trial available to try the service out.