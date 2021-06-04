Amazon and B&H Photo today have every color of Apple's AirPods Max headphones priced at $519.99, down from $549.00. For many colors of the AirPods Max, this is the best price that we've ever tracked across all Apple retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

On Amazon, all models of the AirPods Max are in stock and ready to ship today, and they're all sold directly by Amazon. B&H Photo is offering free expedited shipping for most orders in the United States, and its sale prices will end on June 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.



