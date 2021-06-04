Amazon and B&H Photo today have every color of Apple's AirPods Max headphones priced at $519.99, down from $549.00. For many colors of the AirPods Max, this is the best price that we've ever tracked across all Apple retailers.

On Amazon, all models of the AirPods Max are in stock and ready to ship today, and they're all sold directly by Amazon. B&H Photo is offering free expedited shipping for most orders in the United States, and its sale prices will end on June 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. You can also keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

tomtad Avatar
tomtad
1 hour ago at 07:44 am
50% discount and we're talking. I love Apple but the pricing of these things is just obscene.
Bug-Creator Avatar
Bug-Creator
1 hour ago at 07:41 am
Need to stop reading "discounted" as "discontinued" :eek:
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
1 hour ago at 07:44 am
Needs to be a bigger discount than that if these products aren't going to be compatible with Apple's upcoming audio upgrade.
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
59 minutes ago at 07:46 am

Needs to be a bigger discount than that if these products aren't going to be compatible with Apple's upcoming audio upgrade.
This 100000%. These aren't worth the price anymore with that news. Well these weren't worth the price to begin with lol.
Techwatcher Avatar
Techwatcher
43 minutes ago at 08:03 am

Your opinion on if they are worth the price or not is your own opinion, but if you understand anything about lossless codecs, then you should never have expected wireless headphones to be compatible with that format. Not to mention the fact that it has been proven that most people can not hear the difference to begin with. But, I suppose all that doesn't matter when people don't bother to understand how it all works to begin with!
I understand how it works. I never expected lossless in wireless. What you don't understand is it doesn't work in wired mode either.
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
1 hour ago at 07:43 am
I really dislike Apple's new pricing model.

Price sky high to get people who aren't price conscious, wait 6 months and then price lower, wait another 6 months and price even lower still...
