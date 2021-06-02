Amazon is offering up to $52 in savings on Apple's AirPods, including the regular model and the AirPods Pro. If you're shopping for the AirPods Pro, you can get these for $197.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

This price is beating the typical Amazon sale by $2, and it's the best sale currently available at a major Apple reseller online this week. We've seen the AirPods Pro drop to a price of $189.99 on Woot every now and then in 2021, but Amazon's markdown today is a solid second-best option.

For the lower-cost model, Amazon also has the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99, down from $159.00. We've seen this model drop to $109 in the past, but this is another example of rare sales that haven't reemerged very often since their popularity earlier in 2021.

Amazon has also been offering a small $30 discount on the AirPods Max, with a few colors available at $519.99. We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.