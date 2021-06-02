Apple TV+ Renews Drama Series 'The Mosquito Coast' for Second Season

by

Apple today announced it has renewed "The Mosquito Coast" for a second season, just two days prior to the first season's conclusion.

the mosquito coast apple tv plus
Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama series follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The series comes from award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Paul Theroux.

"'The Mosquito Coast' has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart," said Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of programming. "We can't wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride."

The renewal comes ahead of the first season finale, which debuts this Friday.

Top Rated Comments

btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
1 hour ago at 08:22 am
Honestly hated the show. Couldn’t make it past episode 2 with many saying it got even worse after that.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacOH21 Avatar
MacOH21
1 hour ago at 08:26 am
It's a very slow burn. I do think the writers forgot to make any of the characters likable.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WillColbert Avatar
WillColbert
1 hour ago at 08:27 am
Perhaps the second season will reveal why it is they are on the run.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacOH21 Avatar
MacOH21
53 minutes ago at 08:37 am
The issue I have is the plot is derivative of other dramas (Breaking Bad's cartel angle, family on the run from countless shows) and the characters are cliche's. (Bad dad, idiot brother, independent teenage girl...)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Doctor Q Avatar
Doctor Q
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
I've found each episode to be a bit less enjoyable than the previous one. And if the character Allie Fox is "brilliant" then why does the family depend on random luck to escape from one predicament after another?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shotts56 Avatar
shotts56
50 minutes ago at 08:40 am

"'The Mosquito Coast' has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world,
I think that's a bit of a stretch, tbh. The first couple of episodes were decent, the last couple have been a complete car crash. This was always a book I've wanted to read (I do like Paul Theroux), but this has totally put me off it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

