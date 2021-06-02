Apple TV+ Renews Drama Series 'The Mosquito Coast' for Second Season

Apple today announced it has renewed "The Mosquito Coast" for a second season, just two days prior to the first season's conclusion.



Starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama series follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The series comes from award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Paul Theroux.

"'The Mosquito Coast' has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure, but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart," said Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of programming. "We can't wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride."

The renewal comes ahead of the first season finale, which debuts this Friday.