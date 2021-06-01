Greater Share of iPhone 13 Models Expected to Support Ultra-Fast mmWave 5G

More than 50% of iPhone 13 models set to be shipped later this year will support mmWave, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, in line with rumors that mmWave will be supported in more regions.

"Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone series - tentatively dubbed the iPhone 13 - later in 2021, according to industry sources, which believe that more than 50% of the total iPhone 13s set to be shipped this year will be 5G mmWave models," the preview said. The full report should be published by tomorrow with additional details.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources have claimed that iPhone 13 models will support ultra-fast mmWave 5G bands in additional countries, with likely candidates including Canada, Japan, Australia, and some European countries. By comparison, mmWave support on iPhone 12 models is limited to the United States.

mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, which is suitable for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

When we tested Verizon's mmWave network with a Samsung smartphone in Chicago in mid-2019, we were able to hit download speeds of close to 2Gb/s, but speeds vary drastically based on your position and proximity to the nearest 5G tower. For a more detailed comparison of 5G bands, read our mmWave vs. sub-6GHz 5G iPhone Guide.

nt5672
nt5672
1 hour ago at 11:11 am
Can't wait, haven't microwaved my body enough lately.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dohspc
dohspc
1 hour ago at 11:05 am
It would be great if the mobile providers actually provide mmWave in greater capacity. Also I find that speeds on regular 5G aren’t really much different than LTE in most cases.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LFC2020
LFC2020
19 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Another gimmick which no one will need/use or ever download anything big enough to take advantage of it on a mobile phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 11:06 am
Solid upgrade! without a doubt. Can't wait.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shirasaki
Shirasaki
1 hour ago at 11:15 am

You sounds like a troll.
It is the case. :rolleyes:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
apparatchik
apparatchik
56 minutes ago at 11:19 am

This might be another reason for the rumored larger batteries.
I really hope iPhone 13 ships with the newest, most energy efficient Qualcomm modem, as I see no use for 5G but Im in the market for a new iPhone mini in the fall. I know 5G can allegedly be "turned-off" in settings but reports of short battery-life, heat, etc. have plagued iPhone 12's rushed 5G gimmick.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
