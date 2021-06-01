Greater Share of iPhone 13 Models Expected to Support Ultra-Fast mmWave 5G

More than 50% of iPhone 13 models set to be shipped later this year will support mmWave, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, in line with rumors that mmWave will be supported in more regions.



"Apple will launch its next-generation iPhone series - tentatively dubbed the iPhone 13 - later in 2021, according to industry sources, which believe that more than 50% of the total iPhone 13s set to be shipped this year will be 5G mmWave models," the preview said. The full report should be published by tomorrow with additional details.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources have claimed that iPhone 13 models will support ultra-fast mmWave 5G bands in additional countries, with likely candidates including Canada, Japan, Australia, and some European countries. By comparison, mmWave support on iPhone 12 models is limited to the United States.

mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, which is suitable for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.

When we tested Verizon's mmWave network with a Samsung smartphone in Chicago in mid-2019, we were able to hit download speeds of close to 2Gb/s, but speeds vary drastically based on your position and proximity to the nearest 5G tower. For a more detailed comparison of 5G bands, read our mmWave vs. sub-6GHz 5G iPhone Guide.