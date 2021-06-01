Today we're tracking a pair of deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 that are left over from Amazon's Memorial Day deals this past weekend. To start, you can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $329.00, down from $399.00, in the (Product)RED color option.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

While not an all-time low price, this is the most consistent deal on this model and the best online currently. While a few retailers were offering this deal for Memorial Day, Amazon is the only one that is still marking down the Apple Watch as of now.

Only the (Product)RED color is on sale at this price, and historically it's been one of the more popular discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 line. Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED is on sale for $359.00, down from $429.00.

