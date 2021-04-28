Apple Pay Support for Coinbase Card Appears to Be Getting Closer

Popular cryptocurrency platform Coinbase appears to be working to make its Visa Debit Card, Coinbase Card, compatible with Apple Pay for purchases in stores, in apps, and online.



MacRumors has discovered evidence of upcoming ‌Apple Pay‌ support for Coinbase Card in the Coinbase app code in the form of a recently added image asset called "CardGoogleApplePay."

The company's Coinbase Card for the EU and UK has supported Google Pay since March 2020, but ‌Apple Pay‌ remains unsupported and Coinbase Card for the United States is yet to support either digital payments platform.

Coinbase has been in the news recently thanks to its IPO on April 14 which valued the company at over $80 billion at launch. Interest in the IPO resulted in Coinbase iOS app downloads spiking to over 386,000 downloads on April 19, more than double the number of typical daily downloads.