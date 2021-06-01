Apple Maps Begins Surveying Poland for 'Look Around'

Apple Maps has begun surveying Poland for its "Look Around" feature, which offers users a 360-degree immersive panoramic look of a city or location.



Apple maintains an updated list of countries, cities, and territories of where it is conducting ground surveys for Look Around. That list was recently updated with the addition of Poland. Additionally, a photo shared on Facebook shows an ‌Apple Maps‌ image collection vehicle in Poland. Apple says that the "vehicle ground-based research" of Poland will continue until August of this year.

Last month Apple began surveying Hong Kong for Apple Maps as it contuines its ambition to widen the availability of ‌Apple Maps‌ features to more locations. A full list of where ‌Apple Maps‌ is currently surveying can be found on Apple's website.

(Thanks, Piotr)