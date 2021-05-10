Apple Maps Begins Surveying Hong Kong for 'Look Around'

As part of its continued push to expand the availability of features to more locations worldwide, Apple has begun to survey Hong Kong for Apple Maps' "Look Around" feature, which offers users a 360-degree immersive panoramic look of a city or location.



Apple says that it is surveying all of Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong islands, Kowloon, New Territories, and the Macao Bridge. Image collection started this month and is expected to continue until July.

Apple says that privacy remains a core attribute to its efforts to survey any location or city, including Hong Kong. For example, Apple automatically blurs faces and vehicle license plates that may have appeared in its images. However, users can also request that other personal information or property that may have been caught on camera be blurred before publication on ‌Apple Maps‌.