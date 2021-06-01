Apple Design Award Finalists Revealed Ahead of WWDC 2021

WWDC 2021 kicks off in six days, and ahead of time, Apple has announced the 36 finalists for this year's Apple Design Awards. The awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.



The complete list of finalists:

Inclusivity

- 1Password

- A Monster's Expedition

- Alba

- HoloVista

- Me: A Kid's Diary by Tinybop

- Voice Dream Reader

Delight and Fun

- Little Orpheus

- Pok Pok Playroom

- Poolside FM

- RakugakiAR

- South of the Circle

- Wonderbox

Interaction

- Bird Alone

- CARROT Weather

- Craft

- Nova

- Sp!ng

- Wonderbox

Social Impact

- Alba

- Attentat 1942

- Be My Eyes

- Brief

- If Found…

- Klima

Visuals and Graphics

- Beyond a Steel Sky

- Genshin Impact

- Little Orpheus

- Loóna

- Mission to Mars AR

- (Not Boring) Weather

Innovation

- Bird Alone

- Blind Drive

- LoL: Wild Rift

- Museum Alive

- NaadSadhana

- Universe

Apple will announce the winners of this year's Apple Design Awards on Thursday, June 10 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. The awards show will be streamed via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.