Memorial Day Accessory Deals: Shop and Save During Sales at Nomad, Anker, Twelve South, and More

by

Yesterday we posted about Memorial Day deals on Apple devices like the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch, and now we're tracking even more deals, this time specifically on third-party accessories. This includes sales on popular Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Nomad's leather products, Speck iPhone cases, and much more.

Memorial Day Deals 2021 AccessoriesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Nomad

Nomad is giving our readers an exclusive 20 percent off discount code for Memorial Day this year, and the code MACRUMORS can be applied to any in-stock products sitewide. It will last through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

nomad 20 percent off exlusive 5
Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag holders, and more.

Nimble

At Nimble, you can take 30 percent off your entire order when using the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30 on the retailer's website. Nimble is known for its wireless chargers and portable batteries, all of which are made from environmentally friendly materials.

nimble
Nimble's wireless chargers start at $49.99 for the Apollo Wireless Pad, and at $24.99 for the Champ Lite Portable Charger. The company also sells the Disc Case for iPhone, which is made from 100% recycled compact discs.

Anker

Anker this week has a collection of discounts on a power adapter, wireless charger, and a pair of Eufy's robot vacuums.

Hyper

Hyper is offering 30 percent off select accessories on its website with the code MEMORIAL30 this weekend.

hyper
This includes USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and tech sanitizers. Hyper's Memorial Day sale will last through Monday.

JBL

JBL has a Memorial Day sale that's taking between 15 and 60 percent off home loudspeakers, soundbars, and other audio equipment.

This includes a collection of JBL's subwoofers, like the SUB 550P 10-inch powered subwoofer for $199.99, down from $599.95.

Speck

Speck's Memorial Day sale is taking 25 percent off sitewide, with some exclusions like select iPad cases. There's a limit of five items per customer, and this sale will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Speck offers a wide array of cases for the iPhone, Samsung phones, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPod touch, and more. You can also shop screen protectors and portable batteries at 25 percent off during this event.

Twelve South

At Twelve South, you can save up to 50 percent on a collection of the company's best travel accessories. This includes cases for your iPad, like the BookBook Case at $10 off and BookBook Cover at $10 off.

twelve south
Other devices on sale include the AirFly (up to $15 off), PlugBug Duo ($30 off), TimePorter ($5 off), and SuitCase for MacBook ($10-$20 off). All of Twelve South's discounts will stay live through Memorial Day.

ZAGG/Mophie

ZAGG is offering up to 70% off select items this weekend, with solid markdowns on Mophie power banks, iPhone battery cases, and more. This sale covers items across the ZAGG family of brands, including Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and iFrogz.

Other Sales

  • Ring - Save up to 20 percent on Ring Alarms
  • Best Buy - Save on home appliances
  • Belkin - Save on charging accessories
  • Satechi - Get 15 percent off with code MDW15 or 20 percent off over $100 with MDW20

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

prosser green apple watch

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Two Major Upgrades

Wednesday May 26, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature two main upgrades, according to recent reports. The first significant change is a completely new design. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 2021 Apple Watch would undergo a redesign. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has revealed renders purporting to be of that new design based on leaked real-world images and CAD files from a...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

See the Dramatic Improvement Mini-LED Brings to the M1 iPad Pro's Display

Tuesday May 25, 2021 12:26 pm PDT by
Aside from the M1 chip, Apple's 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro models have one other standout feature - the new mini-LED display. It's the best ever display used in an iPad, and there's such a stark difference between the mini-LED display and the display of the 2020 iPad Pro that we had to show it off. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPad Pro's mini-LED display, which ...
Read Full Article163 comments
beats studio buds 1 1

LeBron James Spotted Wearing Unreleased Beats Studio Buds

Wednesday May 26, 2021 2:41 pm PDT by
Apple's unreleased Beats Studio Buds were today spotted out in the wild in a set of Instagram photos shared by LeBron James. James appears to be wearing the Beats Studio Buds in white, based on the shape and design of the earbuds in his ears. It's difficult to get a good look at the Beats Studio Buds worn by James, but we've already seen several closer views of the upcoming earbuds. The...
Read Full Article170 comments
maxresdefault

New MacBook Pro Models Coming at WWDC, Suggests Leaker

Monday May 24, 2021 1:27 pm PDT by
New MacBook Pro models are coming at WWDC, according to leaker Jon Prosser who has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Prosser provided no additional information, but there are new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the works. The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article423 comments
twitter blue

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:29 pm PDT by
Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store. Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time. The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by...
Read Full Article121 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Apps Reportedly Limited to Maximum of 5GB RAM in iPadOS, Even With 16GB M1 iPad Pro

Friday May 28, 2021 3:32 am PDT by
Despite Apple offering the M1 iPad Pro in configurations with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, developers are now indicating that apps are limited to just 5GB of RAM usage, regardless of the configuration the app is running on. The M1 iPad Pro comes in two memory configurations; the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models feature 8GB of RAM, while the 1TB and 2TB variants offer 16GB of memory, the highest ever...
Read Full Article346 comments
cryptocurrency bitcoin

Apple Looking for a Manager With Experience in Cryptocurrency

Wednesday May 26, 2021 8:56 am PDT by
Apple is hiring for a Business Development Manager with experience in alternative payments, including cryptocurrency, according to a recent job listing. In the job listing, spotted by CoinDesk, Apple explained that it is looking for Business Development Manager in alternative payments:The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager...
Read Full Article222 comments
apple watch series 3 trio

Apple Watch Series 3 Owners Now Required to Perform Restore When Updating Due to Storage Constraints

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:12 pm PDT by
Following the iOS 14.6 and watchOS 7.5 updates, Apple Watch Series 3 owners who update their devices to a new version of watchOS are prompted to unpair and re-pair the Apple Watch from the iPhone during the update process because of storage space constraints. The GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 3 only has 8GB of internal storage, which limits the amount of space available for...
Read Full Article178 comments
iOS 15 icon mock in article

iOS 15 Could Include New Food Tracking Feature

Tuesday May 25, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
We're just a couple of weeks away from the unveiling of iOS 15, and we've heard surprisingly little about what to expect from the new update. There are sometimes major software leaks when new versions of iOS are approaching, but that hasn't happened this year. An unverified source that spoke to writer Connor Jewiss this week revealed some possible new features that we might expect from iOS...
Read Full Article140 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature

Apple Supplier TSMC Reportedly Begins Production of A15 Bionic Chip for iPhone 13

Tuesday May 25, 2021 11:36 pm PDT by
Following a report indicating that production would begin ahead of schedule, longtime Apple supplier TSMC has now officially kicked off production of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 lineup, expected later on in the second half of this year, according to a new paywalled report from DigiTimes. The A14 Bionic chip, which first got announced in the iPad Air and then made its way to...
Read Full Article64 comments