Memorial Day Accessory Deals: Shop and Save During Sales at Nomad, Anker, Twelve South, and More

Yesterday we posted about Memorial Day deals on Apple devices like the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch, and now we're tracking even more deals, this time specifically on third-party accessories. This includes sales on popular Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Nomad's leather products, Speck iPhone cases, and much more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Nomad

Nomad is giving our readers an exclusive 20 percent off discount code for Memorial Day this year, and the code MACRUMORS can be applied to any in-stock products sitewide. It will last through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.



Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag holders, and more.



Nimble

At Nimble, you can take 30 percent off your entire order when using the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30 on the retailer's website. Nimble is known for its wireless chargers and portable batteries, all of which are made from environmentally friendly materials.



Nimble's wireless chargers start at $49.99 for the Apollo Wireless Pad, and at $24.99 for the Champ Lite Portable Charger. The company also sells the Disc Case for iPhone, which is made from 100% recycled compact discs.



Anker

Anker this week has a collection of discounts on a power adapter, wireless charger, and a pair of Eufy's robot vacuums.



Hyper

Hyper is offering 30 percent off select accessories on its website with the code MEMORIAL30 this weekend.



This includes USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and tech sanitizers. Hyper's Memorial Day sale will last through Monday.



JBL

JBL has a Memorial Day sale that's taking between 15 and 60 percent off home loudspeakers, soundbars, and other audio equipment.

This includes a collection of JBL's subwoofers, like the SUB 550P 10-inch powered subwoofer for $199.99, down from $599.95.



Speck

Speck's Memorial Day sale is taking 25 percent off sitewide, with some exclusions like select iPad cases. There's a limit of five items per customer, and this sale will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Speck offers a wide array of cases for the iPhone, Samsung phones, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPod touch, and more. You can also shop screen protectors and portable batteries at 25 percent off during this event.



Twelve South

At Twelve South, you can save up to 50 percent on a collection of the company's best travel accessories. This includes cases for your iPad, like the BookBook Case at $10 off and BookBook Cover at $10 off.



Other devices on sale include the AirFly (up to $15 off), PlugBug Duo ($30 off), TimePorter ($5 off), and SuitCase for MacBook ($10-$20 off). All of Twelve South's discounts will stay live through Memorial Day.



ZAGG/Mophie

ZAGG is offering up to 70% off select items this weekend, with solid markdowns on Mophie power banks, iPhone battery cases, and more. This sale covers items across the ZAGG family of brands, including Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and iFrogz.



Other Sales

Ring - Save up to 20 percent on Ring Alarms

Best Buy - Save on home appliances

Belkin - Save on charging accessories

Satechi - Get 15 percent off with code MDW15 or 20 percent off over $100 with MDW20

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.