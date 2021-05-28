2021 M1 iPad Pro vs. 2020 iPad Pro: Is It Worth Upgrading?

In our latest YouTube video, MacRumors videographer Dan goes hands-on with the new 12.9-inch 2021 M1 iPad Pro and compares it to the 2020 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ to answer the question "Is it worth upgrading?"

play

Compared to the 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌, the 2021 model features an upgraded ‌M1‌ chip that's faster, a new Center Stage option powered by an Ultra Wide front-facing camera, a much improved mini-LED display that has much better contrast and blacker blacks, and a Thunderbolt port that improves connectivity with peripherals.

Make sure to check out the video to see what Dan thought and whether it's worth upgrading at this point in time, and watch to the end to see a Magic Keyboard comparison.

For a full rundown on all of the differences between the 2020 and the 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌ models, we have an in-depth iPad Pro Buyer's Guide that's designed to help you decide whether to make a purchase, plus there's also a version that compares the 2021 iPad Pro to the more affordable iPad Air.