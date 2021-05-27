Amazon today is hosting a deal on Apple's 10.2-inch iPad from 2020, marking one of the first notable sales on this version of the iPad in months. You can get the 32GB Wi-Fi iPad in Gold and Space Gray for $299.00, down from $329.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple introduced the new iPad in September 2020 with an upgraded A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. This iPad is the most affordable tablet in Apple's lineup, and today's deal on Amazon is the second-best price that we've ever seen for the 32GB Wi-Fi model.

If you're looking for a bit more storage, you can also get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale, priced at $395.00, down from $429.00. All colors are available at this price and in stock on Amazon.

