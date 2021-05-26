New Apple Via del Corso Retail Store in Rome, Italy Opens May 27

Apple has previewed Apple Via del Corso, its newest retail location in a vibrant center of Rome, Italy. Apple says the store preserves the grand Palazzo Marignoli, paying homage to Rome's rich history of art and culture, and making it one of the company's most significant restoration projects.

Sitting next to the Piazza San Silvestro public square, the store is spaced over two floors connected by a grand staircase dating back to 1888. On the first floor, four sets of doors provide access to an exterior landscaped terrace filled with jasmine vines and olive trees inspired by Roman roof terraces that look into the courtyard.

On the upper floor, the Forum occupies the ballroom of the Marquis's palazzo, where Today at Apple sessions will take place. Next to the Forum is a dedicated space for Apple Support and the Genius Bar, where a team of conservators have restored the geometrically patterned, hand-painted ceiling.

The facade was designed by Guilio Podesti, and Apple worked with Foster + Partners to reimagine the interior, which retains the Italianate and Palazzo architecture of the frontage.

Apple Via del Corso also brings the first-ever Today at Apple Made in Rome program dedicated to providing the next generation of young Romans with inspiration, skills, and tools to explore their passions. Led by over 40 local artists, Apple curated sessions across the fields of music, art and design, content creation, and video, aimed at supporting local communities across the city in the months to come.

"We can't wait to begin a new chapter in Rome with the opening of Apple Via del Corso," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "The new store represents a celebration of the unique history and art of Roman culture, and we hope to inspire creativity among the local community with our Made in Rome program and future Today at Apple sessions."

Via del Corso joins the 117 Apple Store locations across 12 countries in Europe. The store opens in Rome on May 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Here in California we can't even fly unless you're fully vaccinated..btw lovely place and lovely country..love to visit one day.
Living less than 12 hours drive to Italy, I've been there like 20 times in my life and will go again.

If you travel to Europe, do not try, like I've seen so many American travelers doing, to visit a maximum number of countries. Focus on one region, not even a country and you'll be rewarded with an unforgettable experience. Suggestions that comme to mind: Anywhere in Italy (!), Spain, Portugal, Greece, South of Poland, most regions of France (I'd avoid Paris like the plague).

Sorry for being of topic.
Just look at that marble-decked and accented interior!

The article description of this location sounds amazing, and from the photos it looks like a fitting architectural restoration for the grandeur of Roma.
