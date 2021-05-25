Flexibits Launches Cardhop 2.0 Contacts Management App, Now Included With Fantastical Premium Subscription

Flexibits is well-known for its popular calendar app Fantastical available across Apple's platforms, but it also offers a contacts management app, Cardhop, that goes above and beyond what Apple's stock Contacts app offers.

Relationships: View relationships among your contacts in a family tree view, or even view company org charts that can be automatically generated from Google and Office 365 entries.

Widgets: With Notification Center and Home Screen widgets, you can easily set up quick access for frequent contacts by simply specifying a person and an action, and widget setups can sync across your devices.

Business card scanning: Add contacts by simply scanning a business card with the camera on your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. Cardhop will automatically recognize relevant data fields and populate them, and will also save a picture of the business card with the entry.

Fantastical integration: Invite a single contact or a group of contacts to events via Fantastical.

Coinciding with its 10th anniversary, Flexibits this week is introducing Cardhop 2.0 for Mac, iPhone , and iPad , with an all-new design. It also brings a number of new features that supplement the powerful parsing engine that makes it easy to manage your contacts and initiate actions such as messages and calls by typing a quick line of text:



Fantastical made the shift to a subscription app last year, offering a free tier with limited functionality and a premium tier that unlocks full functionality for the app. Cardhop is now following suit, but with a catch – Fantastical and Cardhop are now bundled together in a single Flexibits Premium subscription at the same price as the previous Fantastical Premium.



Pricing for Flexibits Premium comes in at $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year (a 33% discount compared to monthly), with a 14-day free trial. A family plan for up to five family members is also available, priced at $7.99 per month or $64.99 per year.

Existing Fantastical Premium subscribers will be automatically upgraded to Flexibits Premium to receive access to Cardhop 2.0. Users who previously purchased Cardhop 1 will be able to download Cardhop 2 and continue to use all of the features that were included in Cardhop 1, but will need to subscribe to Flexibits Premium to unlock the new capabilities.