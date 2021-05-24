Eligible Verizon Customers Will Get up to a Year of Apple Arcade Free

Verizon today announced that customers with unlimited, "Play More," or "Get More" plans will receive up to a year of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass for free.



Starting May 25, new and existing Verizon customers will be eligible to get six months of ‌Apple Arcade‌ or Google Play Pass for free with any unlimited plan, or 12 months of ‌Apple Arcade‌ or Google Play Pass with "Play More" or "Get More" plans. The new perk comes with Verizon's Mix and Match Unlimited, which already includes services such as Apple Music.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is Apple's premium subscription gaming service that lets users download and play included games ad-free and with no added costs. There are now over 180 games in ‌Apple Arcade‌'s library, and a subscription works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with many titles working with popular Bluetooth controllers, such as the Xbox Series X controller and the PS5 DualSense controller.