UK Retailer Argos Selling New Apple TV 4K a Day Early

by

Apple's updated Apple TV 4K isn't officially supposed to launch until Friday, May 21, but it appears that UK retailer Argos has jumped the gun by offering customers in-store pickup today.

apple tv 4k3
Twitter user @ApplWatcher was first to note that Argos has been allowing pre-orders to go out a day early, with many store locations offering collection "right away" or after 4:00 p.m. UK local time.

At least one customer wasted no time in taking up the offer, and provided iMore with pictures as evidence of their purchase. It's not clear why Argos is selling the new-generation ‌Apple TV‌ one day earlier than Apple's official launch date, and there could be repercussions for the retailer. But as it stands, anyone in the UK who is interested in picking up the latest set-top box (or indeed just the new Siri Remote) a little earlier than most could be in luck.

Apple customers who purchased an ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K with ‌‌Siri‌‌ Remote will start seeing deliveries on May 21, with customers in Australia and New Zealand set to receive their devices first. Yesterday we reported that one Apple customer in Finland also received their second-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and ‌Siri‌ Remote earlier than expected.

‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K orders have already started shipping for some customers. The earliest ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K orders have delivery estimates ranging from May 21 to May 27.

SamboSoul Avatar
SamboSoul
15 minutes ago at 02:18 am
lawsuit in 3..2…1…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BvizioN Avatar
BvizioN
20 minutes ago at 02:13 am
I am going to give this one a miss. The previous generation 32GB is more than enough for what I use it for.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stuipdboy1000 Avatar
Stuipdboy1000
11 minutes ago at 02:23 am

Better get down there quick [USER=113595]@Stuipdboy1000[/USER] - secret's out
I don’t take lunch at work til 12.30 so no doubt they’ll have gotten wise by then and stop allowing collections ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
