Apple Inks Deal for Dystopian Series 'Wool'

Apple has signed a straight to series order for "Wool," an upcoming dystopian drama that's based on Hugh Howey's book of the same name. The 10-episode series will star Rebecca Ferguson, known for "Mission Impossible," "The Girl on the Train," "Men in Black," and more.



"Wool" is set in the distant future where the planet has become toxic and unable to sustain life. People live in giant silos underground, subject to restrictive rules and regulations that they think are designed to keep them safe.

Ferguson will play Juliette, a mechanic who works in the lower depths of the silo. She's promoted to sheriff after the prior sheriff is kicked out of the silo, and in her new role, she finds hints of a sinister conspiracy.

There is no word yet on when "Wool" will premiere on Apple TV+, but the show is produced by AMC Studios with Graham Yost serving as showrunner.