Google Photos Will Use Machine Learning to Animate Your Still Shots

by

Google Photos is getting a new AI-driven feature that can take two similar pictures in your iPhone's camera roll and turn them into a single moving shot, reports The Verge.

google photos
Google says the feature achieves this by using machine learning to generate additional frames between the two images, which creates the appearance of movement.

If you've taken several shots in succession, for example, Google ‌Photos‌ can now bring the scene to life by turning it into a moving picture. Think of the result as a sort of synthesized version of a Live Photo.

goog photos cinematic moments

The new feature is called "Cinematic Moments," and is not to be confused with Google's existing Cinematic Photos, which use machine learning to add an animated depth effect to pictures.

The Cinematic Moments option is expected to make its way to both Android and iOS versions of the Google ‌Photos‌ app soon. Google ‌Photos‌ is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tag: Google Photos

Top Rated Comments

gagarin04 Avatar
gagarin04
59 minutes ago at 01:02 am
Creepy
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
20 minutes ago at 01:40 am

Instead of screaming "CREEPY!", I highly advise any of you to read the book "An Introduction to Statistical Learning: With Applications in R"

Good book for people that are full of it and think ML is creepy or scary!

Good luck ?
It's more basic than that, it wasn't Apple who created it therefore it is creepy by default. The Google hate mob are always on standby.

Had it been Apple, it would have been nothing but Magical.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gagarin04 Avatar
gagarin04
45 minutes ago at 01:15 am
An algorithm smiling through the faces of children.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NBAasDOGG Avatar
NBAasDOGG
25 minutes ago at 01:36 am
Instead of screaming "CREEPY!", I highly advise any of you to read the book "An Introduction to Statistical Learning: With Applications in R"

Good book for people that are full of it and think ML is creepy or scary!

Good luck ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LFC2020 Avatar
LFC2020
55 minutes ago at 01:06 am
More like spy learning ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
idmean Avatar
idmean
55 minutes ago at 01:06 am
Only Google can come with something that creepy
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

