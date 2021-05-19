Google Photos Will Use Machine Learning to Animate Your Still Shots

Google Photos is getting a new AI-driven feature that can take two similar pictures in your iPhone's camera roll and turn them into a single moving shot, reports The Verge.



Google says the feature achieves this by using machine learning to generate additional frames between the two images, which creates the appearance of movement.

If you've taken several shots in succession, for example, Google ‌Photos‌ can now bring the scene to life by turning it into a moving picture. Think of the result as a sort of synthesized version of a Live Photo.

The new feature is called "Cinematic Moments," and is not to be confused with Google's existing Cinematic Photos , which use machine learning to add an animated depth effect to pictures.

The Cinematic Moments option is expected to make its way to both Android and iOS versions of the Google ‌Photos‌ app soon. Google ‌Photos‌ is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]