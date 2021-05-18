Steelseries Offers up to Four Months of Apple Arcade Free With Nimbus+ Controller
Steelseries, the makers of popular gaming controllers for Apple devices, has today announced that all purchases of the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller will come with up to four free months of Apple Arcade.
The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller delivers a "console-quality experience" with Apple Arcade's library of games.
Iterating on the original Nimbus controller, the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller features an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options to work with Phone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. The Nimbus+ adds a range of new features, including clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and a 50-hour battery life. The Nimbus+ also features an optional iPhone mount to allows users to directly attach their iPhone to the controller.
Steelseries notes that the Nimbus+ controller comes with up to four months of Apple Arcade, which may indicate that some subscribers who have already redeemed their one-month-long free trial may be eligible for a shorter, three month period of free Apple Arcade.
The Nimbus+ controller is available now for $69.99 USD at steelseries.com, the Apple online store, and other participating retailers, including up to four free months of Apple Arcade.