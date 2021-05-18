Today we've partnered up with Anker to offer our readers a collection of new discount codes on wireless chargers, portable batteries, and wall chargers. In this sale you'll find up to 52 percent off select Anker accessories, with prices starting at just $17.99 for the company's MagSafe-compatible Magnetic Wireless Charger.

There are also quite a few portable batteries on sale this time, starting at $19.99 for the company's popular PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank in green ($10 off). There's also the PowerCore 10,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank for $29.99 ($6 off), which supports Qi wireless charging on the surface of the portable battery.

If you're planning an outdoor trip this summer, Anker's PowerPort Solar Charger and Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator are great options for camping. The Solar Charger is priced at $54.99 ($25 off) and can fuel up your iPhone or iPad, and the Powerhouse 200 has a dozen different ports and can hold hours of charge for laptops and other electronics.

All of the codes below will be live through Sunday, May 23.

Wireless Chargers

Magnetic Wireless Charger - $17.99 with code MRANKER2562, down from $20.99

PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Mat - $30.59 with code MRANKER2590, down from $35.99

Portable Batteries

Wall Chargers

