Today we've partnered up with Anker to offer our readers a collection of new discount codes on wireless chargers, portable batteries, and wall chargers. In this sale you'll find up to 52 percent off select Anker accessories, with prices starting at just $17.99 for the company's MagSafe-compatible Magnetic Wireless Charger.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
There are also quite a few portable batteries on sale this time, starting at $19.99 for the company's popular PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank in green ($10 off). There's also the PowerCore 10,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank for $29.99 ($6 off), which supports Qi wireless charging on the surface of the portable battery.
If you're planning an outdoor trip this summer, Anker's PowerPort Solar Charger and Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator are great options for camping. The Solar Charger is priced at $54.99 ($25 off) and can fuel up your iPhone or iPad, and the Powerhouse 200 has a dozen different ports and can hold hours of charge for laptops and other electronics.
All of the codes below will be live through Sunday, May 23.
Wireless Chargers
- Magnetic Wireless Charger - $17.99 with code MRANKER2562, down from $20.99
- PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Mat - $30.59 with code MRANKER2590, down from $35.99
Portable Batteries
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh (Green) - $19.99 with code MRANKER1231, down from $29.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank - $29.99 with code MRANKER1615, down from $35.99
- PowerPort Solar Charger - $54.99 with code MRANKER2425, down from $79.99
- Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator - $169.99 with code MRANKER1702, down from $229.99
Wall Chargers
- PowerPort Mini USB-C - $18.59 with code MRANKER2615, down from $21.99
- PowerCore Fusion 2-in-1 (USB-C + USB-A) - $24.99 with code MRANKER1624, down from $39.99
- PowerPort 5-in-1 (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI) - $35.99 with code MRANKER2057, down from $75.99
- PowerPort 2-Port USB-C (with international adapters) - $39.99 with code MRANKER2629, down from $52.99
