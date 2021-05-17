Apple Music 'Lossless' Logo Surfaces Amid HiFi Tier Rumors

by

Amid several rumors about the launch of a new HiFi Apple Music tier, a brand new graphic found within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web has solidified speculation that Apple is planning to announce a new Lossless audio streaming feature for ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers.

lossless audio badge apple music
Discovered by designer Stijn de Vries, a new Lossless logo has been found within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web. There is also a second logo that reads "Hi-Res Lossless." These graphic is likely to be some form of a badge presented next to songs compatible with Lossless audio streaming. Multiple references to Lossless and even Dolby Atmos audio were already found within ‌Apple Music‌ on the web.

A rumor last week indicated Apple will announce the new tier on Tuesday, May 18, alongside the release of the third-generation AirPods. Apple began teasing a major announcement that will "change music forever" over the weekend but has yet to confirm or announce when the announcement will be made.

Top Rated Comments

ibran Avatar
ibran
38 minutes ago at 02:07 am
Umm…

Attachment Image
mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
26 minutes ago at 02:20 am

I wonder why? We don’t have a way of listening to lossless music with Apple products right now.
You can, if you use a wired connection and music encoded in ALAC format. FLAC works too, but it's harder to deal with.
maxolson Avatar
maxolson
50 minutes ago at 01:55 am
A very un-apple-esque mark. Would be surprised if this is actually a consumer-facing thing.
cheekypaul Avatar
cheekypaul
37 minutes ago at 02:09 am

...We don’t have a way of listening to lossless music with Apple products...

I wonder why? We don’t have a way of listening to lossless music with Apple products right now.

Don't all Apple products can play lossless?
doobydoooby Avatar
doobydoooby
36 minutes ago at 02:10 am

I wonder why? We don’t have a way of listening to lossless music with Apple products right now.

Unless they plan to push new lossless technology with the new AirPods which will also be retro updated on the APP and APM
I do. I may be an exception but my mac is hooked up to a dac which goes into my hifi. This is how I listen to tidal in all its glory currently. But i agree with you, for this to really make sense then apple music needs to start getting hooked into the hifi streaming boxes unless they are going to completely rewire bluetooth... otherwise it is mainly a marketing gimmick
mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
32 minutes ago at 02:14 am
That’s the least Apple thing I’ve ever seen in my life!

Attachment Image
Read Full Article
